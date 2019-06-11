Man threatens Home Depot employee with needle while stealing power drill: police

FLATIRON DISTRICT — Police are looking for a man they say pulled a needle on a Home Depot employee who confronted him while he stole a power drill from one of the home renovation chain’s Manhattan stores.

On Friday, May 3, around 12:30 p.m., an unidentified man inside the Home Depot at 40 West 23rd St. in the Flatiron District hid a power drill and then tried to exit the store without paying, police said.

When a store employee confronted the man, he took out a needle and threatened to stab the employee, before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Police said there were no injuries and have released the below surveillance images of the man they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).