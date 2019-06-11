Gift ideas for dads just in time for Father’s Day

Obviously, one day to honor dads for all they do is just not enough. However, if you want to make it official–Sunday, June 16th is Father’s Day. If you looking for some ideas for gifts, go-to-gal Limor Suss, founder of LimorLoves.com suggests buying something that fits his personality. Check these picks out:
- Jerky Tool Box & Jerky Tie (Available at Mancrates.com)
- Victorinox Touring Duffle & Lexicon Weekender (Available at SwissArmy.com)
- Stylish Socks (Available at Jos A Bank)
- Caseta Wireless by Lutron (Available at The Home Depot)
- NYC Skyline Chess (Available at UncommonGoods.com)