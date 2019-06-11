Free summer meals program for all New Yorkers 18 and under

NEW YORK — New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza appeared on the PIX11 Morning News to promote the 2019 Summer Meals program.

The program will provide free, nutritious breakfast and lunch options at about 1,200 sites across the city from June 27 to August 30.

As the Summer Meals program will go into effect, the Department of Education will expand outreach efforts at every public school to ensure families are aware of their closest Summer Meals sites before classes end on June 26.

For more information on the Summer Meals program, click here.

You cal also call 311 or visit the 311 website at NYC.Gov/311 and visit the “Share Our Strength” website.

You can also text “nycmeals” or “comida” to 877-877 for more information on where your closest Summer Meals sites are.

Carranza also addressed some of his critics who say he’s creating a toxic work environment and announced that the city will expand school diversity with recommendations made by the School Diversity Advisory Group, where students, parents and researchers advise the Mayor and Chancellor on policies to advance school diversity and integration.

Watch Richard Carranza’s full interview here: