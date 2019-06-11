Fluids from decomposing body upstairs force CT restaurant closure

WINDSOR, Conn.  — Fluids leaking from a decomposing body upstairs have forced health officials to close a Connecticut restaurant.

WFSB-TV reports Windsor police were called to the Siam Corner Thai Kitchen and Pho restaurant on May 29 for a report of a foul odor and a reddish-brown liquid dripping from the ceiling of the restaurant behind the front counter.

Police say they entered the apartment above the restaurant through an unlocked window and found the tenant’s body in his bed. They say he had been dead for several days.

Police say no foul play is suspected. They have not released the man’s name.

The health department says the restaurant remains closed.

