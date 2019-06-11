Family ‘living in limbo’ as search for missing CT mother of 5 continues

The family of a missing mother of five issued a renewed plea Thursday for any information about the Connecticut woman’s disappearance.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen dropping her children off at school on May 24 in New Canaan, police said. Estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend — Michelle Troconis — were arrested June 1 and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in relation to her disappearance. Both pleaded not guilty in court.

“We must not lose sight of the enormous human cost of this tragedy: five young children have not seen their mother in 18 days,” Carrie Luft, a spokesperson for the missing woman’s family, said. “Jennifer is the constant presence in their lives. She has sole physical custody and has devoted her full energies to their care and happiness.”

The children have been with their 85-year-old grandmother since Dulos went missing.

“Jennifer’s family, friends, and above all her children are living in limbo—missing her embrace, her lilting laugh, her bedtime backrubs, her gentle strength,” Luft said. “Please know that the children are safe and loved and supported in every respect. But more than anything in the world, they long to know where their mother is.”

The New Canaan Police Department has created a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and a dedicated email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov, to help them find Dulos.