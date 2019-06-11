Estranged husband, girlfriend plead not guilty; new evidence revealed in Jennifer Dulos disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD, C.T. — Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, entered not guilty pleas Tuesday, according to PIX11 affiliate FOX61, as prosecutor reveals new evidence.

State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr., a prosecutor in the case, revealed Tuesday that Jennifer Dulos' blood was found mixed with her estranged husband's DNA at her home.

Colangelo said the evidence was found on the kitchen sink faucet in the missing mom's New Canaan home. Fotis Dulos has never lived at that house. He has remained at the couple's former home in Farmington, Connecticut.

Fotis Dulos' lawyer expects him to post $500,000 bail Tuesday.

Dulos and Troconis are charged with tampering or fabricating evidence and hindering the prosecution. Arrests warrants alleged Dulos and Troconis disposed of items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood.

Police said blood and evidence of an attempted cleanup were found at Jennifer Dulos' home.

New Canaan police and FBI agents continued searching for Jennifer Dulos, as well as additional evidence, Monday.

Earlier this week, police created a dedicated website for the public to submit any information they may have on Dulos' disappearance. The mother of five has been missing since May 24.

Investigators have received more than 225 tips and almost 70 responses with surveillance footage from homes and business, police said Monday.

Also happening Tuesday afternoon at Stamford courts is a custody hearing for Dulos' five children.