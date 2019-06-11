Dress donations help girls improve their self-esteem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The BRONX — It was a shopping spree for some young girls in the South Bronx!

Brand new dresses were up for grabs thanks to one man who just wants these girls to "believe in themselves." The man behind this event, Sam Sisakhti. “I always vowed if I do make it somewhere, I'd love to help people who are forgotten or don't have the resources.”

And that’s what he did. He created “Believe in Yourself.” “We provide never worn dresses to lower-income kids and we actually have kids set a goal. When they accomplish that goal they receive another dress.”

Sam also brings in mentors and speakers to help girls achieve their goals.

So far, he has delivered his positive message and dresses to over 6-thousand young ladies in 20 states.

It was time for the girls at the Joel E. Smilow Clubhouse to be treated to dazzling new dresses.

The founder says this is so much more than just giving a dress, it's also about building their self-esteem.

Sam says this has been the most fulfilling 2 years of his life. His goal is to deliver dresses to girls in all 50 states by the end of the year.

If you'd like to donate a dress or money to “Believe in Yourself” click on the link below.

https://www.believeinyourself.org/