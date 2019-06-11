7-train service significantly reduced for urgent switch repair work

NEW YORK — Commuters who plan to take the 7 train on Tuesday night will face serious problems.
Line service is significantly reduced and running locally as crews perform “urgent repair work” on a switch, according to the MTA. The switch allows dispatchers to route trains along the express track.
Changes began at 6:30 p.m. It’s not clear when regular service will resume.
Commuters are advised to take alternate service options, including the LIRR or transferring between nearby M and R lines and crosstown buses. If transferring between subway alternatives and bus service, see a station agent to receive a courtesy pass to continue your trip.
The LIRR will accommodate MetroCard holders at no additional charge in both directions at Penn, Woodside, and Flushing/Main St.
For bus alternatives, see here: http://bit.ly/2RaQZV1