7-train service significantly reduced for urgent switch repair work

NEW YORK — Commuters who plan to take the 7 train on Tuesday night will face serious problems.

Line service is significantly reduced and running locally as crews perform “urgent repair work” on a switch, according to the MTA. The switch allows dispatchers to route trains along the express track.

Changes began at 6:30 p.m. It’s not clear when regular service will resume.

Commuters are advised to take alternate service options, including the LIRR or transferring between nearby M and R lines and crosstown buses. If transferring between subway alternatives and bus service, see a station agent to receive a courtesy pass to continue your trip.

The LIRR will accommodate MetroCard holders at no additional charge in both directions at Penn, Woodside, and Flushing/Main St.

For bus alternatives, see here: http://bit.ly/2RaQZV1

There are delays and service changes on the 7 line because of a switch problem at Queensboro Plaza. Starting at 6:30PM, 7 line service will be significantly reduced and run local-only, as our crews perform urgent repair work on a switch along the express track. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FSjQHSJKGC — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 11, 2019