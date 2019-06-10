Woman holding infant punches victim on subway in Queens: police

FORREST HILLS, Queens— A woman who was holding an infant when she punched a straphanger on a subway in Queens is sought, police said Monday.

The attack happened April 15 around 9 a.m. inside of the Forrest Hills/71 Avenue subway station, according to the NYPD.

The victim was attempting to board a southbound E train when she accidentally came in contact with the unidentified woman who was exiting the train, police said.

The attacker re-entered the train car, while pushing a stroller and holding an infant, and punched the victim in the face, bruising her left eye, according to officials. The attacker then exited the train and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim remained on the train and called authorities, who transported her to the NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital where she was treated for her injuries, police said.

Police have asked for help for finding the attacker. She is described as being approximately 30 years old and was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, a pink shirt and dark pants.

