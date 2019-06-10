Transgender woman found dead in Rikers cell; Rally planned as family, activists demand answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A transgender woman's death on Rikers Island is leading to calls for an investigation and a rally planned for Monday in her name.

Layleen Polanco, 27, was found dead in her cell Friday afternoon at Rikers' jail for female inmates, the Rose M. Singer Center, according to officials.

The NYC Department of Corrections said on Twitter Saturday that they are investigating the "tragic death" and that they "take this matter extremely seriously."

"We have so far determined the death was not the result of violence or foul play," the DOC's tweet reads.

However, lawyers representing Polanco's family released a statement on their behalf Sunday saying they are left "shocked and outraged by the stony silence from the Department of Correction, Mayor's Office, NYPD, and city government."

Polanco's family, as well as advocacy groups, are demanding answers and a full investigation.

Advocacy groups VOCAL-NY, Anti-Violence Project and DecrimNY are holding a rally Monday at 6 p.m. at the New York County Criminal Court in Lower Manhattan, demanding justice and answers about Polanco's unexplained death while in Rikers' custody.