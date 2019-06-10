Scattered showers could mean a wet Monday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We could see some scattered showers across the tri-state area in time for the Monday morning commute as low pressure moves north of the region, bringing unsettled weather for the start of your work week.

As the day goes on, expect rain to become heavier and skies to become cloudier into Monday afternoon.

The high temperature Monday will be 68 in the city and mid-60s in the suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 78 degrees.

The showers will become more numerous through the day into Monday night and will likely last into the first half of Tuesday. Some of the showers may produce downpours and flooding during that time.

A break on Wednesday with sun returning and probably similar to the weather we're experiencing this weekend. However, that won't last long as another moisture-laden system approaches on Thursday with another round of showers and thunderstorms. Some improvement is possible for Friday but next weekend may be a little unsettled.