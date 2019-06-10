John Wayne died of cancer 40 years ago today. This half-hour special, featuring original commercials, is a tribute that WPIX film critic Jeffrey Lyons put together for The Duke after his death in 1979.
Remembering The Duke: See rare John Wayne special from 1979
