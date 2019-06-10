1 dead after helicopter crash lands on Manhattan building: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breaking update: A person — believed to be the pilot — died when a helicopter crash landed on Manhattan high-rise Monday, sources tell PIX11.

Original post:

MANHATTAN — A helicopter has crash landed onto a skyscraper in Manhattan, FDNY officials confirm.

The incident happened at 787 Seventh Ave., according to NYPD and FDNY. Police advised people to avoid the area of West 51st Street and Seventh Avenue due to the "ongoing police investigation."

A woman who works in the building tells PIX11 it shook when the helicopter landed.

MAN 2-ALARM 787 7 AVE, HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH INTO BUILDING, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 10, 2019

Fire and police officials initially said a plane had crashed. Both later said the aircraft involved was a helicopter, but FDNY has described it as a "crash landing" while the NYPD tweeted it was a "hard landing."

Details about the helicopter and people involved are not yet known.

A man in the area tweeted that he heard a loud sound. He later shared video of smoke billowing from a high-rise.

"I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke," Lance Koonce tweeted.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

Numerous emergency vehicles were seen in the area. It appears the helicopter crashed on the building' roof, leaving no immediate signs of damage to its structure.

Just outside my building. The helicopter crash in NYC. You can the FDNY/NYPD out in force. Very foggy at top of building where chopper crashed. pic.twitter.com/vm7sAA1qKw — Kevin Bachar (@KevinPangolin) June 10, 2019

