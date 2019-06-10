Pilot in Manhattan crash was former NY volunteer fire chief

MANHATTAN — The pilot who died after his helicopter crashed into a Manhattan building is being remembered by his former fellow volunteer firefighters.

Tim McCormack was the only one in the helicopter when it crash landed onto the roof a 54-story skyscraper in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon. The company who owned the choppers, American Continental Properties, sent along their condolences.

“We are mourning the loss of Tim McCormack, who has flown for us for the past five years,” a spokesperson for the company said. Our hearts are with his family and friends.”

McCormack was also a volunteer firefighter in Clinton Corners, New York. He was chief of the East Clinton Volunteer Fire Department. The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department posted their memories on Facebook Monday night.

“It is with very heavy hearts that The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department share the news of past Chief Timothy McCormick’s untimely passing,” they said. “Past Chief McCormick headed up the East Clinton Volunteer Fire Department in Clinton Corners, New York up until a year ago. Not only do we share a name but we share a bonded history. and a relationship between the two departments with deep ties.”

“The Chiefs, Officers and Membership offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and membership of The East Clinton Volunteer Fire Department.”