Off-Duty FDNY firefighter charged for hitting cyclist with car: police

MANHATTAN — An FDNY firefighter who was off-duty when a video of him appearing to try to run over a cyclist went viral has been charged in the incident.

Brauley Delarosa, a 27-year-old firefighter, was charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated unlicensed operator Monday afternoon.

The video prompted both NYPD and FDNY investigations. It showed the driver of a red car, believed to be Delarosa, trying to run over a cyclist, repeatedly ramming him with the front of his car.

One eyewitness, Liz Gonzales, who took the video also took to Twitter, saying the driver almost hits the biker. The biker then becomes confrontation before the driver takes the biker's phone and proceeds to run him over. Gonzales adds that the driver should be in jail.

Driver almost hits biker. Biker gets confrontational. Driver takes biker’s phone, proceeds to run him over. Driver should be in jail along with his https://t.co/sKsyCSRCTZ shirt. pic.twitter.com/4O5LGT0Pnl — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) June 6, 2019

Police confirming the incident happened Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at 12th Avenue and West 24th Street, along the west side highway. By the time police arrived, both the driver and cyclist were gone. The eyewitness filed a complaint of reckless endangerment, according to police.

An article in The Gothamist quotes Delarosa as saying the video does not tell the whole story.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted on Friday that the driver must be held accountable. He is asking for more witnesses to come forward.