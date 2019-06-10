NJ man poured gas around ex-wife’s house and car: prosecutor

JERSEY CITY — A New Jersey man is accused of pouring gasoline from a container around his ex-wife’s home knowing she was inside, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The accused, 37-year-old Wildemar Dangcil, is said to have approached his ex-wife in her car Thursday and said he was going to burn the vehicle with her in it, according to a police report. The victim fled the vehicle back into her home when Dangcil began pouring gasoline around that as well. He was carrying a red plastic gasoline container.

Hackensack Police Officers arrived on the scene before Dangcil was able to ignite the gas. They attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop but Dangcil ignored them and fled. A short time later, his unoccupied vehicle was found at a nearby shopping center in Little Ferry.

Authorities say Dangcil was eventually found in Teterboro and arrested by Hackensack Police. He was charged with attempted aggravated arson, eluding, terroristic threats and contempt of a domestic violence restraining order. He was sent to Bergen County Jail pending a Monday hearing.