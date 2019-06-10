New website created to help find missing Connecticut woman

CONNECTICUT — A new website has been created so the public can submit tips to help locate Jennifer Dulos.

New Canaan police have created a website in which the public can submit any information they may have on Dulos’ disappearance. The mother of five has been missing since May 24.

Investigators have received more than 225 tips and almost 70 responses with surveillance footage from homes and business, police said Monday.

In addition to the website New Canaan police have also created a dedicated email where they can email any information they may have (FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov) or call the tip line at 203-594-3544.

Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been arrested in connection to her disappearance.