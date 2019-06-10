Monica Makes It Happen: East Harlem building has a broken front door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elaine Cintron lives in the Lincoln houses in east Harlem and says she never knows what she will encounter in her hallways.

“We try to let the homeless know you can’t come in here but they defecate in the hallways. They break our mailboxes, they try and fight us, and we are afraid. W don’t know if they will pull out a knife or a gun,” said Cintron.

Cintron says a big problem, her front door is always broken.

“People can walk right in at any hour of the day. We put in complaint numbers and nothing is done, said Cintron.

A NYCHA spokesperson says “NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes as soon as possible. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNYCHAApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

The front door was fixed Monday.