Midday with Muller: Investigation into death of trans woman at Rikers

June 10, 2019

People are demanding answers after a transgender woman was found dead at Rikers. And say hello to Christopher Wallace Way — a street renaming in honor of the Notorious B.I.G. is underway now. Watch Midday with Muller in the video above.

