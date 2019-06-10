Man sought in purse snatching from 91-year-old woman: police

June 10, 2019

(NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY — Authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection with stealing the purse off a 91-year-old woman in Brooklyn Sunday.

According to a police report, the victim was walking in the area of Batchelder Street and Avenue Y, when an unidentified male took her purse from her walker. He then fled towards Avenue Y with the purse, which contained $80 and credit cards.

The suspect is described as an approximately 25-year-old man, 5-feet-7-inches, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue shorts, black socks and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

