× Man sought in purse snatching from 91-year-old woman: police

SHEEPSHEAD BAY — Authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection with stealing the purse off a 91-year-old woman in Brooklyn Sunday.

According to a police report, the victim was walking in the area of Batchelder Street and Avenue Y, when an unidentified male took her purse from her walker. He then fled towards Avenue Y with the purse, which contained $80 and credit cards.

The suspect is described as an approximately 25-year-old man, 5-feet-7-inches, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue shorts, black socks and white sneakers.