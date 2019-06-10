Husband of missing Connecticut woman hires Alex Jones’ lawyer

CONNECTICUT — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother has hired Norm Pattis, a controversial lawyer known for defending Alex Jones.

On Saturday, Pattis announced that he will be representing Fotis Dulos during his arraignment on Tuesday in Stamford Superior Court.

Dulos has been charged with hindering the prosecution and tampering with evidence according to the Hartford Courant.

Pattis also represents “Info Wars” host Alex Jones, who is involved in a defamation lawsuit involving families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre who claim that Jones profited off spreading the false narrative that the shooting was staged.

Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested on June 1 in connection to the disappearance of Dulos’ estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, who was reported missing on May 24.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested based on surveillance video that allegedly shows a man and a woman matching both of their descriptions in a vehicle where a man can be seen depositing around 30 trash bags into multiple trash receptacles.

The man can also be seen discarding items that appeared to be stained with a substance that is consistent with the appearance of blood, according to CNN.

On Saturday Pettis was asked about the case he said, “Trial by innuendo has convicted my client, “We will opt for a trial by jury.”

The search for Jennifer Dulos continues.