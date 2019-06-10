Drunk woman driving with toddler in car hits, kills Brooklyn man: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A 29-year-old man riding an E-bike was run over and killed in Brooklyn by an alleged drunk driver who had a toddler in her vehicle, police said Monday.

The crash happened Sunday around 10:37 p.m. on Avenue D just west of East 105th Street, according to officials.

The driver, 22-year-old Treasure Liggins, failed to maintain control of her car as she was heading eastbound on Avenue D at a high rate of speed, police said. The vehicle veered to the left of the road and struck the victim who was riding an E-bike on the north side of the roadway.

Once officials arrived to the scene, they observed the victim lying on the road with trauma to his head and body, according to the NYPD.

The victim was transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified by police as Mohammed Abdullah, a 29-year-old from Brooklyn.

Liggins, as well as her 4-year-old daughter who was seated in the rear passenger seat at the time of the collision, were both taken to Kings County Hospital where they were treated and released, according to officials.

Liggins faces several charges, including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, aggravated driving while intoxicated with child, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by alcohol.