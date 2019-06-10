Defense lawyers in ‘Junior’ trial argue defendants were only trying rough him up, not kill him

THR BRONX — They were just trying to rough “Junior” up — not kill him, so they don’t deserve the most severe punishment.

That’s the pitch defense attorneys for four of the five murder defendant made to jurors on Monday in a last-ditch effort to convince them that only one suspect actually killed the teen.

Assistant District Attorney Morgan Dolan has argued that all five men intended to kill Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz on the night of June 20, 2018. They are each charged with first-degree murder.

After weeks of testimony and delays, the defense team began its closing arguments, painting a picture of a group of men who had no intention of killing Junior.

Indeed, Martin Goldberg, the attorney for suspect Jose Muniz, referenced his client’s use of the infamous machete in the case. He said his client turned the machete’s to the side when he slammed it down on Junior, and that it did not cause any serious injury.

“Turning that blade does not make him a hero,” Goldberg said. “But it also does not make him a killer.”

Goldberg said Muniz had every opportunity to “deliver mutilating blows to him, but he didn’t.”

“Jose Muniz has no one to blame but himself for getting involved with this group of idiots,” Goldberg said to the jury in closing. “But he is not a killer.”

The other attorneys made similar appeals to the jury, arguing their clients were involved in a “gang assault,” and pinning the murder on the defendant who, according to the medical examiner, delivered the fatal blow — Jonaiki Martinez Estrella.

“That person went rogue,” said attorney Amy Attias, who represents suspect Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez. “That person had a different intent.”

When surveillance video of the dragging and beating was released, it was initially called the “machete murder” because Muniz was seen with the machete in videos.

But according to Dr. Sophia Rodriguez, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Junior and testified Friday, the fatal blow did not come from the machete. It came “from a knife 4 1/2 inches in depth — cutting his jugular vein” and going through his neck.

Kyles Watters, attorney for Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, is expected to make one last case for his client on Tuesday. Judge Robert Neary said the jury could get the case as early as Thursday and then will begin deliberations. There will be no court on Wednesday.