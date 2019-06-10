Brooklyn block where Notorious B.I.G grew up being renamed for rapper

Posted 12:16 PM, June 10, 2019, by and

Refresh this page soon to watch today’s ceremony for the street renaming live.

Just weeks after what would have been the 47th birthday of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., his foundation is having a street in Brooklyn renamed for him.

The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation announced that the stretch of St. James Place between Gates Avenue and Fulton Street will be renamed Christopher Wallace Way during ceremony Monday, June 10.

The block is where the rapper grew up and the initiative to change the name was approved by the Brooklyn Community Board 2 in November.

“Honoring Biggie symbolizes more than just one man,” LeRoy McCarthy, who spearheaded the initiative, told Rolling Stone at the time. “It symbolizes a culture. It symbolizes a borough. It symbolizes a people, and hip-hop is worldwide.”

The Notorious B.I.G. — also known as Biggie Smalls and born Christopher Wallace — was 24 years old when he was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997.

So if you don’t know, now you know.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.