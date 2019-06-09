Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies

NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard allowed one hit in seven shutout innings, Todd Frazier homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 on Sunday.

Nolan Arenado grounded a leadoff single through the right side in the second for Colorado’s only hit until David Dahl doubled home a run with two outs in the ninth. Second baseman Adeiny Hechavarría ranged to his left and deflected Arenado’s grounder as he tried to make a sliding play, but was unable to come up with the ball.

Frazier hit a three-run homer in the first — tossing his bat with some flair — and an RBI double in the fifth off Jeff Hoffman (1-3). The Mets have gone deep in 16 straight home games, setting a club record.

Carlos Gómez had a two-out RBI single in the fourth after Hechavarría swiped second — one of three stolen bases by the Mets. J.D. Davis chased Hoffman with a run-scoring triple in the fifth that eluded a diving Dahl in center field following a poor route.

Syndergaard (4-4) struck out seven and walked two for his first win in five starts since May 14. He was coming off three consecutive no-decisions.

Jeurys Familia and Hector Santiago finished the two-hitter as New York took two of three from the Rockies to complete a 4-2 homestand. Up next, the first two Subway Series games of the season at Yankee Stadium.

Colorado won 10 of 12 before dropping the final two games of the series.