Syndergaard, Frazier send Mets to 6-1 win over Rockies

Posted 4:02 PM, June 9, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard allowed one hit in seven shutout innings, Todd Frazier homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1 on Sunday.

Nolan Arenado grounded a leadoff single through the right side in the second for Colorado’s only hit until David Dahl doubled home a run with two outs in the ninth. Second baseman Adeiny Hechavarría ranged to his left and deflected Arenado’s grounder as he tried to make a sliding play, but was unable to come up with the ball.

Frazier hit a three-run homer in the first — tossing his bat with some flair — and an RBI double in the fifth off Jeff Hoffman (1-3). The Mets have gone deep in 16 straight home games, setting a club record.

Carlos Gómez had a two-out RBI single in the fourth after Hechavarría swiped second — one of three stolen bases by the Mets. J.D. Davis chased Hoffman with a run-scoring triple in the fifth that eluded a diving Dahl in center field following a poor route.

Syndergaard (4-4) struck out seven and walked two for his first win in five starts since May 14. He was coming off three consecutive no-decisions.

Jeurys Familia and Hector Santiago finished the two-hitter as New York took two of three from the Rockies to complete a 4-2 homestand. Up next, the first two Subway Series games of the season at Yankee Stadium.

Colorado won 10 of 12 before dropping the final two games of the series.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.