6 rescued after boat capsizes in Long Island Sound: officials

LONG ISLAND —Multiple agencies were on the scene after reports of a capsized boat on the Long Island Sound off City Island Sunday afternoon, police said.

Reports of the overturned vessel came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday with reports of boaters trapped.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the vessel was taking on water. All six passengers were in the water when the guard arrived. The Coast Guard had previously tweeted that there were seven on board, but later corrected.

#BREAKING Coast Guard rescued 7 people after boat capsizes in Long Island Sound. FDNY & NYPD a units set up at City Island in the Bronx. @USCGNortheast @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/XDsHbWSNF0 — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) June 9, 2019

Those traveling were in a white haul vessel. Only the bow was out of the water when help arrived.

Both the NYPD and FDNY are assisting the United States Coast Guard with this multi-agency rescue operation.

The Coast Guard tells PIX11 that among the six people on board, one is in critical condition. Everyone on the vessel was transported to North Shore University Hospital.

#Update: The missing person has been found and all individuals being transported to North Shore University Hospital. #Correction: 06 people total on board the recreational vessel. Medical conditions are unknown at this time. @NYPDnews #SAR — USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) June 9, 2019

The Coast Guard is on the scene near Execution Rock with other agencies.

