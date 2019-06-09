Man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in the Bronx: police

BRONX — Police say they’re looking for a man in connection with at least two vehicle burglaries in the Bronx.

The first incident took place on Monday, May 27, around 5 a.m., when the unidentified man broke into a private vehicle parked on East 166th Street near 3rd Avenue in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, police said.

Once inside the vehicle, the man stole the 30-year-old vehicle owner’s wallet containing gift cards and multiple credit cards, before fleeing in an unknown direction, authorities said.

The second incident, on Monday, June 3, around 9:15 a.m., the unidentified man broke into a commercial truck parked on Boston Road between East 168th Street and East 169th Street, just blocks away from the first burglary incident, police said.

According to authorities, once inside the truck, the man stole $300 in cash and a Garmin GPS device before again fleeing in an unknown direction.

The man wanted for questioning in connection with the burglaries is described as about 30 to 40 years old and last seen wearing a baseball cap, white t-shirt, and sunglasses, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of the man in question while inside the truck in the second burglary.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).