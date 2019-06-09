Off-Duty FDNY firefighter rammed cyclist with car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA — A shocking and disturbing video is causing both the NYPD and FDNY to open investigations into what looks like a road rage incident.

The driver of a red car appears to be trying to run over a cyclist in the video, repeatedly ramming the bicyclist with the front of his car.

One eyewitness, Liz Gonzales, who took the video also took to Twitter, saying the driver almost hits the biker. The biker then becomes confrontation before the driver takes the biker's phone and proceeds to run him over. Gonzales adds that the driver should be in jail.

Police confirming the incident happened Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at 12th Avenue and West 24th Street, along the west side highway. By the time police arrived, both the driver and cyclist were gone. The eyewitness filed a complaint of reckless endangerment, according to police.

According to The Gothamist, the driver of the red car is an off-duty FDNY firefighter, Brauley de La Rosa. The article claims he told The Gothamist the video does not tell the whole story.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted on Friday that the driver must be held accountable. He is asking for more witnesses to come forward.