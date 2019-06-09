NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade 2019: Start time, route, street closures and more

Puerto Rican pride is going on full display along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue on Sunday, as the National Puerto Rican Day Parade steps off for its 62nd annual event.

This year’s grand marshal, singer Ricky Martin, is being celebrated alongside his foundation, which fights human trafficking.

As NYC marks Pride Month, the parade is paying posthumous tribute to Sylvia Rivera, an LGBTQ rights activist who took part in the Stonewall rebellion 50 years ago this month.

Others being honored in the parade themed “One People, Many Voices” include singers La India and José Feliciano, golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez and baseball player Edgar Martinez.

The parade is also recognizing those who have been involved in rebuilding the island after Hurricane Maria.

Last year, parade organizers mounted a tribute to those affected by the September 2017 natural disaster, including a group of marchers who had been displaced from their homes.

This year, the parade is looking to promote the economic development needed for the island to fully get back on its feet. As part of that, it’s highlighting Discover Puerto Rico, an organization encouraging business and leisure travel to Puerto Rico.

Parade start time and schedule:

11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Parade starting location:

Fifth Avenue at 44th Street

Parade route:

Fifth Avenue, between 42nd Street and 79th Street

Parade formation areas:

44th to 48th streets, between Madison Avenue and Sixth Avenue

Dispersal areas:

Fifth Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street

79th to 83rd streets, between Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue

84th and 85th streets, between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue

Other street closures:

43rd Street between Sixth Avenue and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 43rd Street and East 86th Street

Sixth Avenue between West 44th Street and West 49th Street

51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and Fifth Avenue

58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and Fifth Avenue

64th Street between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue

69th Street between Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue

74th Street between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue