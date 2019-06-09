Man dies after being found on Bronx street stabbed multiple times: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police say they’re investigating after a man was found stabbed and slashed outside a park in the Bronx on Saturday night, and later died from his injuries.

Saturday night around 9:11 p.m., officers responded to a call of an assault in the vicinity of East 149th Street and Cauldwell Avenue, in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, police said.

When cops arrived on the scene, they discovered a semi-conscious 24-year-old man near the entrance of Saint Mary’s Park with two stab wounds and one laceration to his torso, authorities said.

Police said EMS transported the victim to Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

There are no arrests at this time and police say the investigation is ongoing.