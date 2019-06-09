Man arrested for slashing deli worker with machete

MANHATTAN — Police say a customer walked in the Liberty Bagel Deli on 9th Avenue near 48th Street and, with one swing of a machete, struck the deli worker in the shoulder.

He collapsed on the floor, writhing in pain and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Regular customers were so upset.

“It’s shocking because you never think in your own backyard this could happen,” Isabel, a regular deli customer, told PIX11 News.

The machete attack happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning and within three hours, police had arrested 57-year-old Rigoberto Reyes whom they describe as homeless.

Neighbors say he is a well-known fixture in the neighborhood.

“He usually drinks right in front of the store,” Brian Lopez, a neighbor told PIX11 News. “He probably asked if he could buy something in credit and he said no.

"The guy is just trying to make a living and support his family, it’s not right what he did,” he added.

Reyes is being charged with assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon and trespassing.

“It’s terrible. We come here all the time and we love the people who work here,” Reid Breck, a deli customer, told PIX11 News. “And to see this happen against people in this small community, it’s tough to see,” he added.

The victim, Sukdev Singh, is expected to make a full recovery and is expected back at work soon.

