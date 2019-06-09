Lyft driver arrested on Long Island for driving with 17 license suspensions: police

WEST HILLS, L.I. — A driver for Lyft was arrested Saturday night on Long Island after he ran out of gas and police discovered his driver’s license had been suspended numerous times, authorities said.

Responding to a 9-1-1 call of a possible intoxicated driver, a Suffolk County officer discovered 57-year-old Leith Crossen sitting in his stopped car on Woodbury Road, near Cold Spring Harbor Train Station in West Hills, on Saturday at about 9:35 p.m., police said.

Crossen was not intoxicated but had just dropped off a passenger and had run out of gas, according to authorities.

After stopping to check on the Lyft driver, the officer ran a check on Crossen’s license and discovered it had been suspended 17 times, police said.

Crossen, originally of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, which is a felony, according to authorities.