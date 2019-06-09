13 injured, two critically, in Bronx high-rise fire: officials

BELMONT, the Bronx — Two people are in critical condition, and 11 others suffered minor injuries, after a fire broke out in Bronx high-rise apartment building early Sunday, the FDNY said.

The blaze started around 1 a.m. in a 16-story apartment building at 725 Garden St., between Crotona Avenue and Prospect Avenue, in the Belmont section of the Bronx, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the fire started in a trash compactor room on the 14th floor of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to authorities.

Additional information about the victims and their injuries is currently not available.