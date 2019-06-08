Woman slashed outside Target store in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — A woman was slashed in the Bronx Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 28-year-old woman was in front of the Target department store along Lafayette Avenue when an unidentified man asked her for directions, police said.

As the victim pointed in the direction of the location, the man slashed her on the left side of her face with a cutting instrument, according to police.

She was taken to an area hospital where she received multiple stitches, cops said.

