Teen shot in East Flatbush, police looking for shooter

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 19-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in his legs in Brooklyn, and police said Saturday they need help finding out who fired the shot.

Police say the shooting took place on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. in front of 2040 Nostrand Avenue in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The unknown man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot once, grazing the victim in the legs as he was exiting a car. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the alleged shooter.

Police say he’s in his early 20s, last seen wearing a black jogging suit and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).