Small plane carrying 2 people crashes on Long Island

Posted 10:46 AM, June 8, 2019

SOUTHOLD, N.Y. — Authorities say a small plane carrying two people has crashed on Long Island.

The Federal Aviation Authority said in a statement that the Beechcraft A36 plane crashed in Southold, New York at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

No information on the conditions of the two people on board was immediately known.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

