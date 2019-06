Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Garbage piles have appeared along and in between the tracks at the Kosciuszko stop on the J train.

A rider tweeted the NYCTSubway account on Friday morning about the conditions.

The MTA says it will be investigated.

The agency does have portable sweepers and a new vacuum train is in use.

With reports of falling debris, inspections and cleaning has been stepped up.

PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker also reported the problem to the MTA.