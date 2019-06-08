May was the 2nd wettest month on record: NOAA

So much for April showers bringing May flowers. The U.S just wrapped up the wettest 12-month period in recorded history with the second wettest month it has ever seen.

May was the second wettest month in the U.S. since record keeping began with 4.41 inches, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. That’s about 1.50 inches above the average.

The past 12-month period has been the wettest ever recorded. The U.S. saw about 37.68 inches of preciptiation, about 7.73 inches above average.

Stormy conditions brought more than 500 tornado reports in May, which is more than double the three-year average of 226, according to NOAA.

The wettest month on record? May 2015 with 4.44 inches.

That’s not the only wild weather to be recorded last month.

In Duluth Minnesota, about 10.6 inches of snow fell on May 9, breaking the city’s snowstorm record for the month.

Denver, Colorado also had its snowiest May in 44 years, getting about 3.9 inches of snow.