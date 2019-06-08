× Matz fans 10, Alonso hits 21st HR as Mets beat Rockies 5-3

NEW YORK — Steven Matz struck out 10, Pete Alonso moved closer to the Mets’ rookie home run record and New York beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Saturday night.

Matz (5-4) threw 120 pitches, matching his career high, in six innings. He gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks.

The Rockies stranded seven runners against Matz, who struck out Charlie Blackmon to leave runners at the corners in the sixth.

Amed Rosario put Matz in line to earn the win in the bottom of the inning when he hit into a run-scoring double play to snap a 3-3 tie.

Alonso led off the seventh with his 21st home run — it came with some drama, too.

Alonso’s drive was just beyond the glove of left fielder David Dahl and off the orange line atop the fence. The ball bounced back onto the field, Alonso kept running and he slid into third.

But an umpire crew review showed it was indeed a home run. Alonso moved within five of matching Darryl Strawberry’s rookie record.

Seth Lugo retired all six batters he faced and Edwin Diaz notched his 14th save with a one-hit ninth.

Carlos Gomez put the Mets ahead with a two-run homer in the second and Todd Frazier had an RBI single in the third.

The Rockies tied the game twice. In the second, Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado each delivered RBI singles. In the fourth, Brendan Rodgers singled with one out, went to third on Tony Wolters’ single and scored when Frazier’s throw to second to try to get Wolters sailed into right field.

Jon Gray (5-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings.