Man sought for Flushing purse snatch: police

FLUSHING — Authorities are searching for a man in connection with the robbery of a Flushing woman last Sunday, the NYPD said.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was on Roosevelt Avenue Sunday when a man snatched the purse off her arm and fled westbound. A 25-year-old companion of the victim went after the suspect and recovered the purse after a brief struggle. The man then fled eastbound on Roosevelt, according to a police report.

The man wanted for questioning is described as 20-25 years old, 5-feet-10-inches and last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, a white shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.