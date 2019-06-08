Man sought for Flushing purse snatch: police

Posted 7:07 PM, June 8, 2019, by

FLUSHING — Authorities are searching for a man in connection with the robbery of a Flushing woman last Sunday, the NYPD said.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was on Roosevelt Avenue Sunday when a man snatched the purse off her arm and fled westbound. A 25-year-old companion of the victim went after the suspect and recovered the purse after a brief struggle. The man then fled eastbound on Roosevelt, according to a police report.

The man wanted for questioning is described as 20-25 years old, 5-feet-10-inches and last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, a white shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.