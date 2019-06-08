Man slashed during dispute outside Bronx restaurant

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man who allegedly slashed another man during a dispute in the Bronx last month.

On May 19, a 36-year-old man was standing outside the Jimmy Ryan’s bar and grill along Middletown Road in Pelham Bay when he was involved in a verbal dispute with another man, police said.

The second man took a box cutter and slashed the victim on the top of his head, causing a laceration, according to police.

The attacker and a woman fled the scene in grey Nissan Pathfinder, cops said.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was treated and released, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).