Man shot and killed in Washington heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man was shot and killed in Washington Heights early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials say the man, 25, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in the head front of 508 West 166 Street in Washington Heights.

Police got the call just after 5 a.m. EMS personnel responded and transported the victim to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).