Man fatally stabbed at Queens apartment, another man in custody

ROCHDALE, Queens — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Queens apartment early Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a man stabbed inside an apartment in the vicinity of 127th Avenue and Bedell Street in Rochdale just before 5 a.m.

When they arrived, cops found a 30-year-old man with stab wounds to his head and torso, police said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody from the scene, police said. Charges are pending.

According to police, the two men were known to each other.