3 men sought in robbery of Bronx teen: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — The NYPD is looking for three men in connection with the robbery of a 17-year-old outside his apartment in the Bronx, police said.

Authorities say the victim was leaving his apartment in the area of Oliver Place and Webster Avenue when the three men approached him, displayed handguns and pushed him back into the apartment. They tied the victim up and placed him inside of a bedroom before they ransacked the place. They then fled the scene empty-handed.

The three suspects were last seen walking northbound on Oliver Place, according to a police report. All of the assailants are described by police as being between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-10-inches, and all three are said to be between the ages of 20 and 25.

The first individual was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweater, dark colored pants and gray sneakers. The second was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweater, black and gray pants and black sneakers. The third was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black sneakers.