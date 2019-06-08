2 sought in knifepoint robbery in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — Cops are searching for two men wanted in a knifepoint robbery in Queens Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old man was at the corner of Woodbine Street and Woodward Avenue when two unidentified men approached him, police said.

One of the men displayed a knife as they removed the victim’s bag, containing $100 and a cell phone, according to police.

The victim was not injured.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).