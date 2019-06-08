2 killed in fiery crash near Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — Two people were killed when a vehicle burst into flames during a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn early Saturday.

It happened just after midnight near the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in the vicinity of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue V.

When they arrived, officers observed a Nissan Altima on fire and two men unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation determined the vehicle was traveling north on Flatbush Avenue at an apparent high rate of speed when the driver sideswiped a second vehicle that was stopped at the red traffic signal along the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue V, police said.

The Nissan continued driving north, disobeying the red traffic signal, before mounting the concrete center median and striking a traffic light pole, authorities said.

The vehicle then burst into flames with both occupants inside.

Bystanders assisted in removing the driver, but were unable to remove the front seat passenger, police said.

Their identities were not immediately released.