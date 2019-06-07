West Point cadet killed in crash ID’d as NJ man

NEW YORK — The cadet killed in a crash that also injured 21 other people was identified by the U.S. Military Academy on Friday.

Christopher Morgan, 22, of West Orange, New Jersey died from injuries sustained in the incident on Thursday, officials said.

He was set to be part of the class of 2020, majoring in law and legal studies.

Morgan was also described as a “standout” member of the Army Wrestling Team.

“He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport,” said Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward. “Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

A vigil will be held to honor Morgan Friday night, with a memorial ceremony for the West Point community and private funeral service at the academy next week.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent, U. S. Military Academy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

Morgan was in a vehicle riding for summer training when it overturned on a dirt road about two miles northwest of Route 293 Thursday morning.

Cadets, who are rising seniors at the academy, were traveling through a “hilly, mountainous terrain” to allow them to experience real-life training, Williams said Thursday, adding that it is not common for the vehicles to tip over.

Twenty-one people were also injured in the crash.