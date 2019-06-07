Screaming child causes band of attempted robbers to flee Bronx home: police

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx – Five men fled a Bronx home after a terrified 7-year-old screamed out during an attempted robbery, authorities said Friday.

Last Saturday, the five men entered a residential building near East Burnside Avenue and Creston Avenue, where they forcibly entered the apartment of a 28-year-old mother and held her and her daughter at gunpoint.

The daughter then proceeded to scream loudly, causing the individuals to flee, police said.

Photos of the five individuals sought have been released. Police are asking for help finding them.

They are described as:

Individual No. 1: Male, age 16 to 20 years old, medium build with short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a picture on the front, red shorts, with black and white sneakers.

Individual No. 2: Bald man with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Individual No. 3: Man with a heavy build and beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sneakers, a red baseball cap and camouflage shorts.

Individual No. 4: Man last seen wearing white compression pants, a blue compression sleeve on his left arm, blue shorts, black sneakers, a gray T-shirt with a picture on the front and a baseball cap.

Individual No. 5: Man with a medium build, short close cut dark hair, last seen wearing a blue hoodie, white T-shirt, blue pants, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).