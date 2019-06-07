Robber strikes men with gun, steals $3,000 in the Bronx: police

MELROSE, BRONX — A man is sought after striking and robbing two men in a Bronx apartment then stealing $3,000, police said Thursday.

The attack occurred on April 25 inside a residential building located near East 160 Street and Melrose Avenue around 4:15 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The unidentified man knocked on the victim’s door, and asked if his friend was inside, police said. Once the victim, a 54-year-old man, opened the door, the attacker entered the apartment while displaying a firearm and struck him in the head with the firearm.

The attacker proceeded to strike another man, described by police as being 61 years old.

The assailant demanded money and allegedly took $3,000 before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Both victims sustained minor injuries, officials said.

Police have asked for help for finding the attacker. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black baseball cap with braids attached, black work boots, blue jeans, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a white bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).