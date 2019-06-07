Renew and reimagine Rikers Island at town hall in Jackson Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The future of Rikers Island is being debated and discussed.

A judge, reform advocates, and Mayor de Blasio's administration have said the jail facility needs to be closed because of its design, location and history.

A proposal to replace it with 4 borough-based community jails is has just begun the public-hearing phase.

What will happen to the 413 acres that make up the actual island?

The possibilities are endless.

A town hall with the theme "Renewable Rikers" was held on Thursday in Jackson Heights.

Council Member Costa Constantinides, Congress Member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, State Senator Jessica Ramos, Assembly Member Catalina Cruz, and Council Member Daniel Dromm spoke before a panel discussion on the environmental and green options for the location.

A panel of environmental experts and criminal justice stakeholders talked about their experiences and possible plans.

Professor Rebecca Bratspies, founding director at CUNY Law School’s Center for Urban Environmental Reform, moderated the panel.

Other speakers included Maritza Silva-Farrell, executive director of ALIGN; Cecil Corbin-Mark, Deputy Director and Director of Policy Initiatives at WE ACT for Environmental Justice; Rachel Spector, Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest; and Marco Barrios of Just Leadership USA.

Suggestions from other groups have included housing, park land and expanding LaGuardia Airport to the land.